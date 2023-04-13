Friday, April 14 BASEBALL
Jefferson/Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at WAJ/H-T, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
Roxbury at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Charlotte Valley, Richfield Springs, South Kortright at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin, Stamford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 3/5 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Delhi at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
BASEBALL
Fort Plain at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Brookfield at Morris/Edmeston, 1 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.
Walton at Windsor, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Laurens/Milford, South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 1 p.m.
Brookfield at Morris/Edmeston, 1 p.m.
Norwich at Sidney, 11 a.m.
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 11 a.m.
Unatego at Mudville Tournament, 10:45 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown at Watervliet, Cannoneer Challenge, 10 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oneonta at Jordan-Elbridge, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Upstate Challenge, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 12/3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 12/2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Alfred, 1 p.m.
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick at New Paltz Tournament, 10 a.m.
Sunday, April 16
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hartwick at Pratt Institute, 1 p.m.
Monday, April 17
BASEBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
WAJ/H-T at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 5 p.m.
Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
UV/G-MU at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Margaretville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Delhi/Downsville at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Mekeel Christian Academy at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
