Friday, April 14 BASEBALL

Jefferson/Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at WAJ/H-T, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oriskany, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

Roxbury at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Charlotte Valley, Richfield Springs, South Kortright at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin, Stamford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 3/5 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Delhi at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 15

BASEBALL

Fort Plain at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Brookfield at Morris/Edmeston, 1 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Oneonta, 11:30 a.m.

Walton at Windsor, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Laurens/Milford, South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 1 p.m.

Brookfield at Morris/Edmeston, 1 p.m.

Norwich at Sidney, 11 a.m.

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 11 a.m.

Unatego at Mudville Tournament, 10:45 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cooperstown at Watervliet, Cannoneer Challenge, 10 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Oneonta at Jordan-Elbridge, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Upstate Challenge, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 12/3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cortland, 12/2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Hartwick at St. John Fisher, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Alfred, 1 p.m.

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Hartwick at New Paltz Tournament, 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 16

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego, 12 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Hartwick at Pratt Institute, 1 p.m.

Monday, April 17

BASEBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

WAJ/H-T at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 5 p.m.

Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Greene at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

UV/G-MU at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Margaretville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Delhi/Downsville at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Mekeel Christian Academy at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

