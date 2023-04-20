Friday, April 21

BASEBALL

Afton at Delhi/Downsville, 5:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.

Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Oneonta at Whitney Point, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 1/3 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Nazareth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford, Norwich, Seton Catholic at Sidney Tournament for Diabetes, 1 p.m.

Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Laurens/Milford at Laurens Leopards Softball Tournament, 10 a.m.

Notre Dame-Utica at Cooperstown, 1 p.m.

Oneonta at Unatego, 11 a.m.

Seton Catholic at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Bainbridge-Guilford, Cooperstown, Delhi/Downsville, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Oneonta, Schenevus/Worcester, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, Quinney Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Oneonta at Delhi, 12 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Oneonta vs. Utica Proctor, at TBD, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

Oswego at Hartwick, 12 p.m.

RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 1/3 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

No events scheduled

Monday, April 24

BASEBALL

Delhi/Downsville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at South Kortright, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

Cairo-Dunham at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Greene at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

C-VS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Walton at South Kortright, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Watkins Glen at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

