Friday, April 21
BASEBALL
Afton at Delhi/Downsville, 5:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5:30 p.m.
Unatego at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 4:30 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oneonta at Whitney Point, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 1/3 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Nazareth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford, Norwich, Seton Catholic at Sidney Tournament for Diabetes, 1 p.m.
Cobleskill-Richmondville at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Laurens/Milford at Laurens Leopards Softball Tournament, 10 a.m.
Notre Dame-Utica at Cooperstown, 1 p.m.
Oneonta at Unatego, 11 a.m.
Seton Catholic at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Bainbridge-Guilford, Cooperstown, Delhi/Downsville, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Oneonta, Schenevus/Worcester, UV/G-MU, Unatego, Walton at Sidney, Quinney Invitational, 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Oneonta at Delhi, 12 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Oneonta vs. Utica Proctor, at TBD, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Fredonia at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
Oswego at Hartwick, 12 p.m.
RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 1/3 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Nazareth, 1 p.m.
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 23
No events scheduled
Monday, April 24
BASEBALL
Delhi/Downsville at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at South Kortright, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
Cairo-Dunham at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Greene at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
C-VS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Owego Free Academy at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Walton at South Kortright, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney, UV/G-MU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:15 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Watkins Glen at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.