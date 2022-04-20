Thursday, April 21

BASEBALL

Laurens/Milford at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Roxbury, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Laurens at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 22

BASEBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 5:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.

