Thursday, April 21
BASEBALL
Laurens/Milford at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Roxbury, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Laurens at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
Oswego State at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 22
BASEBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 5:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.
