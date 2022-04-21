Friday, April 22
BASEBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5 p.m.
Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 5:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 23
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4 p.m.
Tioga at Deposit-Hancock, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Schenevus at Laurens, 10 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, CVS/SS, Oneonta, Unatego, Walton, Deposit-Hancock, Cooperstown, UV/GMU at Sidney, Quinney Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 4 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
RIT at Hartwick, 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
St. John Fisher College at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, 1 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 12 p.m.
Monday, April 25
BASEBALL
Afton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Afton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Poland, 4 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Syracuse, 3/5 p.m.
