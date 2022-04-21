Friday, April 22

BASEBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5 p.m.

Delhi at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Herkimer, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Norwich, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Apalachin, 5:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 23

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford, Chenango Valley, Norwich at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 4 p.m.

Tioga at Deposit-Hancock, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Schenevus at Laurens, 10 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, CVS/SS, Oneonta, Unatego, Walton, Deposit-Hancock, Cooperstown, UV/GMU at Sidney, Quinney Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Cortland Classic, 10 a.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

RIT at Hartwick, 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

New Paltz at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

St. John Fisher College at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Hartwick at St. John Fisher College, 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Wisconsin-Whitewater, 12 p.m.

Monday, April 25

BASEBALL

Afton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

Brookfield at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Afton at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Poland, 4 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Oneonta at Windsor, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Syracuse, 3/5 p.m.

