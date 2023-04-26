Thursday, April 27

BASEBALL

Delhi/Downsville at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi/Downsville at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Oxford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Charlotte Valley, Franklin, South Kortright at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Elmira-Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.

Friday, April 28

BASEBALL

Whitney Point at Bainbridge-Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Schenevus at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Margaretville at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Harpursville at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, Oneonta, Sidney, Unatego at Windsor, Gerry O’Donnell Invitational, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Cortland, at Binghamton, SUNYAC Tournament, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Hartwick at RPI, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video