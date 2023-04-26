Thursday, April 27
BASEBALL
Delhi/Downsville at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi/Downsville at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Oxford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Charlotte Valley, Franklin, South Kortright at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Elmira-Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.
Friday, April 28
BASEBALL
Whitney Point at Bainbridge-Guilford, 5:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Schenevus at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Margaretville at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Stamford/Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Harpursville at UV/G-MU, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Bainbridge-Guilford, Delhi/Downsville, Oneonta, Sidney, Unatego at Windsor, Gerry O’Donnell Invitational, 5 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Plattsburgh State at SUNY Oneonta, 3/5 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Cortland, at Binghamton, SUNYAC Tournament, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Hartwick at RPI, 1 p.m.
