Saturday, April 29
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 11 a.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 1 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Gloversville, Glove Cities Classic, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 1 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Unatego, 11 a.m.
Greenville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 9 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown at Chittenango Invitational, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Troy, Capital District Classic
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 12 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, SUNYAC Championship, 1 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 1 p.m.
Medaille at Hartwick, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 12:30 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, SUNYAC Tournament, 5 p.m.
Sunday, April 30
No events scheduled
Monday, May 1
BASEBALL
Afton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Margaretville at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Afton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Oriskany at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2
BASEBALL
Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:00 p.m.
Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
MAC Relays at Walton, 4:15 p.m.
Mount Markham, Remsen at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOTFBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
