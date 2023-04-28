Saturday, April 29

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 11 a.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 1 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Gloversville, Glove Cities Classic, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley, 1 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Unatego, 11 a.m.

Greenville at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 9 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cooperstown at Chittenango Invitational, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Troy, Capital District Classic

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 12 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, SUNYAC Championship, 1 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 1 p.m.

Medaille at Hartwick, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 12:30 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, SUNYAC Tournament, 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 30

No events scheduled

Monday, May 1

BASEBALL

Afton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:15 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Margaretville at Jefferson/Stamford, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Afton at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Oriskany at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Delhi/Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2

BASEBALL

Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 5:00 p.m.

Schenevus at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Worcester at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at Middleburgh, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

MAC Relays at Walton, 4:15 p.m.

Mount Markham, Remsen at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOTFBALL 

SUNY Oneonta at Hamilton, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

