Saturday, April 30

BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Adirondack, 11 a.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Johnstown, Glove Cities Baseball Classic, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta vs. Greene, at Newark Valley 12 p.m.

Oneonta at Newark Valley, 2 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 9:30 a.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, SUNYAC Tournament

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Troy, RPI Capital District Classic, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 12/2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 12/2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at NJAC Championship

Monday, May 2

BASEBALL

Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3

BASEBALL

Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Franklin at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Laurens, 4:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Tri-Valley League Relays at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Poland, 4:30 p.m.

MAC Relays at UV/GMU, 4:15 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, First Round

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 2/4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video