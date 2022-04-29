Saturday, April 30
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Adirondack, 11 a.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Johnstown, Glove Cities Baseball Classic, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta vs. Greene, at Newark Valley 12 p.m.
Oneonta at Newark Valley, 2 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 9:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, SUNYAC Tournament
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Troy, RPI Capital District Classic, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 12/2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at New Paltz, 12/2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at NJAC Championship
Monday, May 2
BASEBALL
Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Norwich at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3
BASEBALL
Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Afton at UV/GMU, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 5 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Franklin at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Laurens, 4:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Unatego, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Tri-Valley League Relays at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Poland, 4:30 p.m.
MAC Relays at UV/GMU, 4:15 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 6 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta, SUNYAC Tournament, First Round
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Cobleskill at SUNY Oneonta, 2/4:30 p.m.
