Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Afton at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

CVS/SS at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.

UV/GMU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Greene, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Unatego, Walton at UV/GMU, 4:15 p.m.

CVS/SS, Richfield Springs, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus, Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 3:30/5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at RIT, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cobleskill, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

BASEBALL

Laurens/Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens at Jefferson

South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.

TENNIS

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.

Trending Video