Tuesday, April 5
BASEBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Afton at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
CVS/SS at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m.
UV/GMU at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Greene, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney at Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Delhi, Unatego, Walton at UV/GMU, 4:15 p.m.
CVS/SS, Richfield Springs, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus, Worcester at Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 5:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 3:30/5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at RIT, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Cobleskill, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
BASEBALL
Laurens/Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
Gilboa at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
CVS/SS at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Milford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens at Jefferson
South Kortright at Gilboa, 4:15 p.m.
TENNIS
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Utica, 4 p.m.
