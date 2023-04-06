Friday, April 7 BASEBALL

Oneonta, Delhi/Downsville, Morris/Edmeston at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Oneonta, Delhi/Downsville, Morris/Edmeston at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.

Richfield Springs at West Canada Valley, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 8 BASEBALL

Unatego/Franklin at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 12:30 p.m.

Norwich at Bainbridge-Guilford, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Richfield Springs at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Cortland Red Dragon Open, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Utica, TBD

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 12/3 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Keuka at Hartwick, 12 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Keuka at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

New Jersey City at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

No events scheduled

Monday, April 10 BASEBALL

Walton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

UV/G-MU at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

CV-S/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Walton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

