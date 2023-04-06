Friday, April 7 BASEBALL
Oneonta, Delhi/Downsville, Morris/Edmeston at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta, Delhi/Downsville, Morris/Edmeston at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.
Richfield Springs at West Canada Valley, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Geneseo, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 8 BASEBALL
Unatego/Franklin at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 12:30 p.m.
Norwich at Bainbridge-Guilford, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Richfield Springs at Cortland, PBR Diamond Series, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Cortland Red Dragon Open, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Utica, TBD
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 12/3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka at Hartwick, 12 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Oswego State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
New Jersey City at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
No events scheduled
Monday, April 10 BASEBALL
Walton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
UV/G-MU at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
CV-S/SS at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
