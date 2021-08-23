Tuesday, Aug. 24
No events scheduled
Wednesday, Aug. 25
BOYS GOLF
South Kortright vs. Margaretville
UTICA - Thomas L. Hill, 83, of Utica, passed away at home on Aug. 16, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mr. Hill was born on March 19, 1938, in New Berlin, the son of Burton and Dorothy Hill. Thomas spent his childhood years growing up and helping on the family farm. …
DELHI - Barbara J. Sargent, 90, of Delhi, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, in Woodland Cemetery, Delhi. Share condolences with the Sargent family online at www.macarthurfh.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.