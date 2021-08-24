Wednesday, Aug. 25
BOYS GOLF
South Kortright vs. Margaretville
Thursday, Aug. 26
BOYS GOLF
Chenango Forks at Oneonta
South Kortright vs. Roxbury
DELHI - Barbara J. Sargent, 90, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, in Woodland Cemetery, Delhi. Share condolences with the Sargent family online at www.macarthurfh.com.
NEW BERLIN - It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Carlotta June Iannello (nee Gallup) on Aug. 22, 2021, at the young age of 79 years. Carlotta passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, knowing she was loved and cherished. Calling hours for Carlott…
