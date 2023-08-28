Tuesday, Aug. 29

FIELD HOCKEY

Walton at Tioga, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Schenevus at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

GOLF

Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 9 a.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury at Shephard Hills, 11 a.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 11 a.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

BOYS SOCCER

Edmeston vs. Stockbridge Valley at McGraw Tournament, 10 a.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bainbridge-Guilford vs. Whitney Point at McGraw Tournament, 12 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Cairo-Durham, 10 a.m.

Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.

GOLF

South Kortright at Roxbury, 11 a.m.

Oxford at Delhi, 10 a.m.

Oneonta vs. Susquehanna Valley at Conklin Players Club, 9:30 a.m.

