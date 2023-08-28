Tuesday, Aug. 29
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton at Tioga, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
GOLF
Greene at Afton/Harpursville, 9 a.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury at Shephard Hills, 11 a.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 11 a.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
BOYS SOCCER
Edmeston vs. Stockbridge Valley at McGraw Tournament, 10 a.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bainbridge-Guilford vs. Whitney Point at McGraw Tournament, 12 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Cairo-Durham, 10 a.m.
Oneonta at Seton Catholic, 1 p.m.
GOLF
South Kortright at Roxbury, 11 a.m.
Oxford at Delhi, 10 a.m.
Oneonta vs. Susquehanna Valley at Conklin Players Club, 9:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.