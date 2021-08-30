Tuesday, Aug. 31

BOYS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, 10 a.m.

GOLF

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 10 a.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 10 a.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

BOYS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Downsville at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 11 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Stamford Mayor’s Cup

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 10 a.m.

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m.

Marathon at Walton, 11 a.m.

GOLF

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 11 a.m.

South Kortright at Stamford

UV/GMU at Delhi, 12 p.m.

