Tuesday, Aug. 31
BOYS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Edmeston at Charlotte Valley, 10 a.m.
GOLF
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 10 a.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 10 a.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 11 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
BOYS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Downsville at Milford/Laurens, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 11 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stamford Mayor’s Cup
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 10 a.m.
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 4:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten, 4:30 p.m.
Marathon at Walton, 11 a.m.
GOLF
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 11 a.m.
South Kortright at Stamford
UV/GMU at Delhi, 12 p.m.
