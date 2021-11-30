Wednesday, Dec. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stamford at Walton, at Walton Tip-off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Morris at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta, Windsor, Unatego at Drago Tournament, Oneonta
Hapursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford
Afton at Charlotte Valley, 5: 30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Middleburgh, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
Schenevus, Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 7 p.m.
Walton Tip-Off Tournament
Harpursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
