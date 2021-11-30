Wednesday, Dec. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stamford at Walton, at Walton Tip-off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Morris at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Valley, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at South Kortright, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2

Thursday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta, Windsor, Unatego at Drago Tournament, Oneonta

Hapursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford

Afton at Charlotte Valley, 5: 30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Middleburgh, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

Schenevus, Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 7 p.m.

Walton Tip-Off Tournament

Harpursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you