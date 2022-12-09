Saturday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, Harpursville at Delhi, Shalkey-Mokay Tournament

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Oneonta at Chenango Valley Duals, 9 a.m.

Sidney, Greene/Oxford at Norwich, Coach K Duals, 7 a.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Elmira, Dave Buck Tournament, 9 a.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville, Deposit, Hancock, Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Hurley Invitational, 2 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia State, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia State, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Edmeston at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Roxbury at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.

Greene at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Middleburgh at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Walton at Delhi, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Worcester, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at New York Mills, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 3 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Margaretville at Downsville, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Morris, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Duanesburg at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

