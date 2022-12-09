Saturday, Dec. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, Harpursville at Delhi, Shalkey-Mokay Tournament
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford, Walton/Delhi/Downsville, Oneonta at Chenango Valley Duals, 9 a.m.
Sidney, Greene/Oxford at Norwich, Coach K Duals, 7 a.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Elmira, Dave Buck Tournament, 9 a.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville, Deposit, Hancock, Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Hurley Invitational, 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia State, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Fredonia State, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Edmeston at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Roxbury at Laurens/Milford, 4:30 p.m.
Greene at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Middleburgh at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Walton at Delhi, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Worcester, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at New York Mills, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 3 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Margaretville at Downsville, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Morris, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Duanesburg at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
