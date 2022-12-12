Tuesday, Dec. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL
Margaretville at Downsville, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Morris, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Duanesburg at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Hancock at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Binghamton at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
South Kortright at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
