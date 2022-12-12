Tuesday, Dec. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL

Margaretville at Downsville, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Morris, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greene at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 5:30 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, 5:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Duanesburg at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Hancock at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Downsville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

South Kortright at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

