Tuesday, Dec. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Walton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Worcester at Laurens, 7 p.m.
Milford at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
Canastota at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Sherburne/Earlville, 5 p.m.
Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harpursville at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Schenevus at Milford, 6 p.m.
Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.