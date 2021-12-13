Tuesday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Walton at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Worcester at Laurens, 7 p.m.

Milford at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

Canastota at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Sherburne/Earlville, 5 p.m.

Greene at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Harpursville at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Schenevus at Milford, 6 p.m.

Laurens at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m

 

