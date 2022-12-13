Wednesday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Walton, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

South Kortright at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Sidney at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 7 p.m.

Greene at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi, at Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video