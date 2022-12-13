Wednesday, Dec. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Walton, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
South Kortright at Johnson City, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Stamford at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Sidney at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 7 p.m.
Greene at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi, at Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
