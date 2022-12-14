Thursday, Dec. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 7 p.m.
Greene at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Walton/Delhi, at Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.
Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.
Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Greene, 4 p.m.
