Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Hunter-Tannersville, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Delhi at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 7 p.m.

Greene at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi, at Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Utica Proctor at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.

Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.

Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Greene, 4 p.m.

