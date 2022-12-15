Friday, Dec. 16 BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.

Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.

Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Greene, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17 BOYS BASKETBALL

Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

Deposit-Hancock, Sidney at Walton, Cuneen Doane Tournament, 9:30 a.m.

Oneonta at Granville Tournament, 9 a.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Lewis Johnson Duals, 9 a.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Finger Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 19 BOYS BASKETBALL

Whitney Point at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Schoharie, 7 p.m.

Afton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Madison, 7 p.m.

Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 7 p.m.

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Walton at Downsville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 7 p.m.

