Friday, Dec. 16 BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene, 7 p.m.
Fort Plain at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Sharon Springs, 5 p.m.
Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:45 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Adirondack, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Greene, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17 BOYS BASKETBALL
Oxford, Worcester at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Tournament, 2:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 1:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Deposit-Hancock, Sidney at Walton, Cuneen Doane Tournament, 9:30 a.m.
Oneonta at Granville Tournament, 9 a.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk, Lewis Johnson Duals, 9 a.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney, Unatego at SUNY Cortland, Finger Lakes Invitational, 9 a.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 19 BOYS BASKETBALL
Whitney Point at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Schoharie, 7 p.m.
Afton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Madison, 7 p.m.
Stamford/Jefferson at Worcester, 7 p.m.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Walton at Downsville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 7 p.m.
