Friday, Dec. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Morris at Deposit-Hancock, Ray Clement Holiday Classic, 7 p.m.

Milford vs. Walton, Stamford Christmas Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Greene at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Gilboa-Conesville, 7 p.m.

Morris, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Joan Martin Tournament

Schenevus at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Sage College, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford, Walton at Stamford Christmas Tournament

Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 1:30 p.m.

Worcester at Milford, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 3:30 p.m.

Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Joan Martin Tournament

WRESTLING

Cuneen Doane Tournament at Walton, 9:30 a.m.

Lewis Johnson Duals at Ravena-Coeymans, 9 a.m.

Lee Van Slyke Memorial Duals at Burnt Hills, 7 a.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Occidental College, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Chapman, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Unatego at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Afton at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.

Worcester, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Afton, 5 p.m.

Downsville at Walton, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

