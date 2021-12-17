Saturday, Dec. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Milford, Walton at Stamford Christmas Tournament

Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Classic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 1:30 p.m.

Worcester at Milford, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 3:30 p.m.

Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Joan Martin Tournament

WRESTLING

Cuneen Doane Tournament at Walton, 9:30 a.m.

Lewis Johnson Duals at Ravena-Coeymans, 9 a.m.

Lee Van Slyke Memorial Duals at Burnt Hills, 7 a.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Occidental College, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Chapman, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

Unatego at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Afton at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.

Worcester, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Afton, 5 p.m.

Downsville at Walton, 5:30 p.m.

Worcester at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

Cobleskill-Richmondville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

