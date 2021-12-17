Saturday, Dec. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Milford, Walton at Stamford Christmas Tournament
Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Ray Clement Holiday Classic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 1:30 p.m.
Worcester at Milford, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 3:30 p.m.
Morris, Oxford, Frankfort-Schuyler at Morris, Joan Martin Tournament
WRESTLING
Cuneen Doane Tournament at Walton, 9:30 a.m.
Lewis Johnson Duals at Ravena-Coeymans, 9 a.m.
Lee Van Slyke Memorial Duals at Burnt Hills, 7 a.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Occidental College, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 19
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Chapman, 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Unatego at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Afton at Otselic Valley, 7 p.m.
Worcester, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Afton, 5 p.m.
Downsville at Walton, 5:30 p.m.
Worcester at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
Cobleskill-Richmondville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
