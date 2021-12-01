Thursday, Dec. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oneonta, Windsor, Unatego at Drago Tournament, Oneonta
Hapursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford
Afton at Charlotte Valley, 5: 30 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Middleburgh, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.
Schenevus, Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 7 p.m.
Walton Tip-Off Tournament
Harpursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton Tip-Off Tournament
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Schenevus, Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Morris, Sidney, Roscoe at Deposit, D-H Eagles Tip-Off Tournament, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Tip-Off Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Laurens Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Newark Valley, Oneonta at Drago Tournament, Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Snow Flurries Invitational, Cortland, 5 p.m.
Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 5 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
