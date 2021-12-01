Thursday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Oneonta, Windsor, Unatego at Drago Tournament, Oneonta

Hapursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford

Afton at Charlotte Valley, 5: 30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Middleburgh, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Fort Plain, 7 p.m.

Schenevus, Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfort-Schuyler, 7 p.m.

Walton Tip-Off Tournament

Harpursville, Milford at Anton Remy Tournament, Milford, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton Tip-Off Tournament

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Schenevus, Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Morris, Sidney, Roscoe at Deposit, D-H Eagles Tip-Off Tournament, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Tip-Off Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Laurens Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Newark Valley, Oneonta at Drago Tournament, Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Snow Flurries Invitational, Cortland, 5 p.m.

Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 5 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

 

