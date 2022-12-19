Tuesday, Dec. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Morris, 7 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament

WRESTLING

Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

New York Mills at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Downsville at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at Colgate, John DiMaio Invitational, 5 p.m.

