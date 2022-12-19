Tuesday, Dec. 20
BOYS BASKETBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Morris, 7 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Downsville, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Waterville, 7 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock, Franklin, Oxford, Unatego at Morris, Joan Martin Holiday Tournament
WRESTLING
Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
New York Mills at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Downsville at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at Colgate, John DiMaio Invitational, 5 p.m.
