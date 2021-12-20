Tuesday, Dec. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

Cobleskill-Richmondville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Afton at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Laurens at Morris, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you