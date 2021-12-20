Tuesday, Dec. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
Cobleskill-Richmondville at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Lee Fisher Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Windsor, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Hancock at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Holland Patent, 5 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Afton at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Laurens at Morris, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.
