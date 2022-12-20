Wednesday, Dec. 21
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
New York Mills at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 7 p.m.
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Downsville at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Sidney at Colgate, John DiMaio Invitational, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chenango Forks at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.
