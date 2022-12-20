Wednesday, Dec. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

New York Mills at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Milford at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 7 p.m.

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Downsville at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Utica Academy of Science at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Sidney at Colgate, John DiMaio Invitational, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chenango Forks at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.

