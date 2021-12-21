Wednesday, Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Afton at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.

Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Laurens at Morris, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you