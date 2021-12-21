Wednesday, Dec. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Afton at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Delhi at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Laurens at Morris, 7 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Holland Patent, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
