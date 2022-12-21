Thursday, Dec. 22

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chenango Forks at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Richfield Springs, 12 p.m.

