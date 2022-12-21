Thursday, Dec. 22
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton, Stamford, Worcester at Charlotte Valley, Lee Fisher Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Oxford at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chenango Forks at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Richfield Springs, 12 p.m.
