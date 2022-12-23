Saturday, Dec. 24

No events scheduled

Sunday, Dec. 25

No events scheduled

Monday, Dec. 26

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Dec. 27

BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton, South Kortright, Walton at Laurens, Pat Grasso Tournament, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Schenevus at Charlotte Valley, 2:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs, Oxford, Notre Dame, Utica at Cooperstown, Dick White Tournament, 5 p.m.

Roscoe at Downsville, Holiday Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

Morris, Sidney at Edmeston, Christmas Tournament, 5 p.m.

Greene, Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downsville, Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, Kazalski Tournament

Hamilton, Unatego, Whitesboro at Cooperstown, Dick White Christmas Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

Oxford, Sidney, South Kortright at Edmeston Christmas Tournament, 3:30 p.m.

Laurens, Milford at Stamford Tournament

Greene, Sherburne-Earlville, Windsor at Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament

