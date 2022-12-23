Saturday, Dec. 24
No events scheduled
Sunday, Dec. 25
No events scheduled
Monday, Dec. 26
No events scheduled
Tuesday, Dec. 27
BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton, South Kortright, Walton at Laurens, Pat Grasso Tournament, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Susquehanna Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Schenevus at Charlotte Valley, 2:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs, Oxford, Notre Dame, Utica at Cooperstown, Dick White Tournament, 5 p.m.
Roscoe at Downsville, Holiday Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Morris, Sidney at Edmeston, Christmas Tournament, 5 p.m.
Greene, Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Downsville, Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, Kazalski Tournament
Hamilton, Unatego, Whitesboro at Cooperstown, Dick White Christmas Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Oxford, Sidney, South Kortright at Edmeston Christmas Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Laurens, Milford at Stamford Tournament
Greene, Sherburne-Earlville, Windsor at Unadilla Valley Holiday Tournament
