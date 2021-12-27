Tuesday, Dec. 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego, Whitney Point at Chenango Valley Holiday Tournament

Sherberne-Earlsville at Unadilla Valley Tournament

Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 1 p.m.

Edmeston at Cooperstown, Dick White Holiday Tournament

Downsville Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Ray Preston Holiday Tournament

Unatego at Cooperstown, Dick White Holiday Tournament

Stamford Tournament

Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament

BOWLING

MAC Holiday Tournament at Hancock

Wednesday, Dec. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unatego, Whitney Point at Chenango Valley Holiday Tournament

Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament

Laurens, South Kortright, Sidney at Edmeston, Pat Grasso Tournament

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Canajoharie, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville Holiday Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Morris, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Ray Preston Holiday Tournament

Harpursville, Lansing at Bainbridge-Guilford, Kazalski Invitational Tournament

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Mount Markahm, 5:30 p.m.

Stamford Tournament

Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley Tournament

South Kortright at Edmeston Christmas Tournament

WRESTLING

Windsor Christmas Tournament, 11 a.m.

Cooperstown Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

