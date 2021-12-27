Tuesday, Dec. 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego, Whitney Point at Chenango Valley Holiday Tournament
Sherberne-Earlsville at Unadilla Valley Tournament
Charlotte Valley at Schenevus, 1 p.m.
Edmeston at Cooperstown, Dick White Holiday Tournament
Downsville Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Ray Preston Holiday Tournament
Unatego at Cooperstown, Dick White Holiday Tournament
Stamford Tournament
Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament
BOWLING
MAC Holiday Tournament at Hancock
Wednesday, Dec. 29
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unatego, Whitney Point at Chenango Valley Holiday Tournament
Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley, Holiday Tournament
Laurens, South Kortright, Sidney at Edmeston, Pat Grasso Tournament
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Canajoharie, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville Holiday Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morris, Charlotte Valley at Davenport, Ray Preston Holiday Tournament
Harpursville, Lansing at Bainbridge-Guilford, Kazalski Invitational Tournament
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Mount Markahm, 5:30 p.m.
Stamford Tournament
Sherburne-Earlville at Unadilla Valley Tournament
South Kortright at Edmeston Christmas Tournament
WRESTLING
Windsor Christmas Tournament, 11 a.m.
Cooperstown Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
