Friday, Dec. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Walton Tip-Off Tournament
Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Schenevus, Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Morris, Sidney, Roscoe at Deposit, D-H Eagles Tip-Off Tournament, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Tip-Off Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Laurens Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.
Newark Valley, Oneonta at Drago Tournament, Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Snow Flurries Invitational, Cortland, 5 p.m.
Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Canada Valley at Unatego, 2:30 p.m.
Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament
Richfield Springs at Galway, Coaches vs. Cancer Conference, 11:30 a.m.
Morris, Roscoe, Sidney at Deposit Eagles Tip-Off Tournament
Harpursville, Milford, Anton Remy Tournament at Milford
Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley, Boys Basketball Tip-Off Tournament at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 1 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville, Grasso Tournament at Laurens
Oneonta, Newark Valley, Drago Tournament at Oneonta
Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament
Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 9:30 a.m.
Larry Goodrich Tournament at Newark Valley, 9:45 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at RIT Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Greg Page Relays, Cornell, 10 a.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 2 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
Drago Tournament at Oneonta
Northville at Sharon Springs, Coaches vs. Cancer Conference, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 9 a.m.
Monday, Dec. 6
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Franklin at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Afton at Downsville, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin at South Kortright, 7 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Milford, 7 p.m.
Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.
