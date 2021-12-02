Friday, Dec. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton Tip-Off Tournament

Windham-Ashland-Jewett at Schenevus, Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Morris, Sidney, Roscoe at Deposit, D-H Eagles Tip-Off Tournament, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Seton Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Tip-Off Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Laurens Tip-Off Tournament, 7 p.m.

Newark Valley, Oneonta at Drago Tournament, Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Snow Flurries Invitational, Cortland, 5 p.m.

Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Canada Valley at Unatego, 2:30 p.m.

Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament

Richfield Springs at Galway, Coaches vs. Cancer Conference, 11:30 a.m.

Morris, Roscoe, Sidney at Deposit Eagles Tip-Off Tournament

Harpursville, Milford, Anton Remy Tournament at Milford

Cooperstown, Unadilla Valley, Boys Basketball Tip-Off Tournament at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duanesburg, Cooperstown, Cambridge at Delhi Tip-Off Tournament, 1 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville, Grasso Tournament at Laurens

Oneonta, Newark Valley, Drago Tournament at Oneonta

Margaretville at Schenevus Tip-Off Tournament

Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Clyde Cole Tournament at Oxford, 9:30 a.m.

Larry Goodrich Tournament at Newark Valley, 9:45 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at RIT Invitational, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Greg Page Relays, Cornell, 10 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 2 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Potsdam, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

Drago Tournament at Oneonta

Northville at Sharon Springs, Coaches vs. Cancer Conference, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

Hartwick at Ithaca Invitational, 9 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Franklin at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Afton at Downsville, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin at South Kortright, 7 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Milford, 7 p.m.

Walton at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Oneonta at Windsor, 6 p.m.

