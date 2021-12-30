Friday, Dec. 31
WRESTLING
Oneonta at Fair Haven (VT)
Saturday, Jan. 1
No events scheduled
Sunday, Jan. 2
No events scheduled
Monday, Jan. 3
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookfield at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
UNADILLA - Datus Hartwell Jr., 94, passed away Dec. 22, 2021, in Drums, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 6, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St., Sidney. A funeral service will follow calling hours. Burial will take place in Gr…
