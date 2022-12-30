Saturday, Dec. 31 WRESTLING

Oneonta at New Haven, Vt. Tournament

Sunday, Jan. 1

No events scheduled

Monday, Jan. 2

No events scheduled

Tuesday, Jan. 3 BOYS BASKETBALL

Walton at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Morris at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Morrisville-Eaton at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Heatly, 5:30 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens/Milford, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roxbury at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

WRESTLING

Walton/Delhi at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

Downsville at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville, 5 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

