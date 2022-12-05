Tuesday, Dec. 6 BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.
Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Sidney, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Heatly at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Worcester at South Kortright
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.
Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Madison at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Oriskany at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Deposit-Hancock at Walton/Delhi/Downsville, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Greene/Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Williams at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Downsville, 7 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford, Walton at Stamford, Christmas Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Delhi, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Remsen at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
