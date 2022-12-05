Tuesday, Dec. 6 BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 6:30 p.m.

Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Sidney, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Heatly at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Worcester at South Kortright

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Windham-Ashland-Jewett, 5 p.m.

Downsville at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Schenevus at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Madison at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Oriskany at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Deposit-Hancock at Walton/Delhi/Downsville, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Clinton at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

Downsville at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Greene/Oxford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cooperstown at Utica Proctor, 5 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Williams at SUNY Oneonta, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Downsville, 7 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford, Walton at Stamford, Christmas Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unatego at Delhi, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Remsen at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

