Tuesday, Dec. 7
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sharon Springs at Worcester, 6 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.
Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Whitney Point, Delhi at Delhi, Shalkey/Mokay Tournament, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Delhi/Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.
Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Chenango Valley, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown/Milford at Dolgeville, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin at Schenevus, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
