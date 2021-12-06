Tuesday, Dec. 7

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sharon Springs at Worcester, 6 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Milford, 7 p.m.

Laurens at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Whitney Point, Delhi at Delhi, Shalkey/Mokay Tournament, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Delhi/Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 6 p.m.

Unatego/Unadilla Valley at Chenango Valley, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown/Milford at Dolgeville, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Deposit, 3:45 p.m.

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

Afton/Harpursville at Bainbridge-Guilford, 3:45 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Holland Patent at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin at Schenevus, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

