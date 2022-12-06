Wednesday, Dec. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL
Afton at Downsville, 7 p.m.
Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.
Laurens/Milford, Walton at Stamford, Christmas Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unatego at Delhi, 7 p.m.
South Kortright at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Walton, 7 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Remsen at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8 BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, Harpursville at Delhi, Shalkey-Mokay Tournament
Edmeston at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, 7 p.m.
Morris at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Sidney at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney at Whitney Point, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
