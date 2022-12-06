Wednesday, Dec. 7 BOYS BASKETBALL

Afton at Downsville, 7 p.m.

Greene at Deposit-Hancock, 7 p.m.

Laurens/Milford, Walton at Stamford, Christmas Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unatego at Delhi, 7 p.m.

South Kortright at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Walton, 7 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Gilboa-Conesville, 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Greene/Oxford at Sidney, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Deposit at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Remsen at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Brookfield, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8 BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, Harpursville at Delhi, Shalkey-Mokay Tournament

Edmeston at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Morris at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Sidney at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Kortright at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Afton/Harpursville/Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego/Unadilla Valley, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Owego Free Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Sidney at Whitney Point, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

