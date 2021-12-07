Wednesday, Dec. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Franklin at Schenevus, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.

Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.

Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.

Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.

WRESTLING

Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.

BOWLING

Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbersville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Margaretville Tournament

WRESTLING

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

