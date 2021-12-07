Wednesday, Dec. 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Franklin at Schenevus, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Utica Academy of Science, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 7:15 p.m.
Walton at Deposit-Hancock, 7:15 p.m.
Schenevus at Franklin, 7 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Milford at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Sharon Springs, 7 p.m.
Harpursville at Unadilla Valley, 7:15 p.m.
WRESTLING
Mount Markham at Cooperstown/Milford, 6 p.m.
BOWLING
Unadilla Valley at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Deposit at Afton/Harpursville, 3:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbersville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Margaretville Tournament
WRESTLING
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
