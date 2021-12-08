Thursday, Dec. 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Milford at Gilbersville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Margaretville Tournament
WRESTLING
Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Whitney Point, 7:15 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Margaretville Tournament
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Laurens at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville Tip-Off Tournament
Delhi at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 7 p.m.
Sharon Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Worcester, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Matt Fedish Duals at Chenango Valley, 4 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.
