Thursday, Dec. 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris at Sharon Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Milford at Gilbersville-Mount Upton, 7 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Laurens, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Margaretville Tournament

WRESTLING

Owego Apalachin at Oneonta, 6:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Greene/Oxford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Rome Free Academy at Cooperstown, 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Chenango Forks at Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Walton at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Whitney Point, 7:15 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Margaretville Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Laurens at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sherburne-Earlville Tip-Off Tournament

Delhi at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Milford, 7 p.m.

Sharon Springs at Morris, 5:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Worcester, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Matt Fedish Duals at Chenango Valley, 4 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 3:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you