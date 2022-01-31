Tuesday, Feb. 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.

Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.

Unatego at Walton, 7:15 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Edmeston, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Milford, 6 p.m.

Sidney at Afton, 7:15 p.m.

Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.

Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

