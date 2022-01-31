Tuesday, Feb. 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richfield Springs at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 7 p.m.
Edmeston at Laurens, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Sauquoit Valley at Cooperstown, 7 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Oxford, 7:15 p.m.
Unatego at Walton, 7:15 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Edmeston, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Norwich at Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Unadilla Valley at Greene, 7:15 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Schenevus, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Milford, 6 p.m.
Sidney at Afton, 7:15 p.m.
Delhi at Unatego, 7:15 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford, 7:15 p.m.
Downsville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Sidney at Greene/Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.