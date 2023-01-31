Wednesday, Feb. 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 6:00 p.m.

Margaretville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.

Laurens at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.

Oxford at Harpursville, 7:00 p.m.

Morris at Worcester, 6:00 p.m.

Sidney at Unatego, 7:00 p.m.

South Kortright at Stamford/Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Town of Webb, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL

Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.

Afton at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Northville, 7:00 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin at Delhi, 7:00 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6:00 p.m.

Harpursville at Oxford, 7:00 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Sharon Springs, 7:00 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester, 7:00 p.m.

Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Margaretville, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland. 7:00 p.m.

Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:00 p.m.

Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Madison, 6:00 p.m.

BOWLING

Bainbridge-Guilford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.

Trending Video