Wednesday, Feb. 1 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Roxbury, 6:00 p.m.
Margaretville at Downsville, 5:30 p.m.
Laurens at Franklin, 6:15 p.m.
Oxford at Harpursville, 7:00 p.m.
Morris at Worcester, 6:00 p.m.
Sidney at Unatego, 7:00 p.m.
South Kortright at Stamford/Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
Afton/Harpursville at Sidney, 3:45 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Sherburne-Earlville at Cooperstown, 7:00 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Town of Webb, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 BOYS BASKETBALL
Norwich at Oneonta, 7:45 p.m.
Afton at Sidney, 7:00 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Northville, 7:00 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin at Delhi, 7:00 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Edmeston, 6:00 p.m.
Harpursville at Oxford, 7:00 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Sharon Springs, 7:00 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester, 7:00 p.m.
Greene at Unadilla Valley, 7:00 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Margaretville, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland. 7:00 p.m.
Oneonta at Cobleskill-Richmondville, 7:00 p.m.
Hunter-Tannersville at Charlotte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Madison, 6:00 p.m.
BOWLING
Bainbridge-Guilford at Hancock, 3:45 p.m.
