Friday, Feb. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL

Sharon Springs at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.

G-MU at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.

Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Elmira-Notre Dame, 7:15 p.m.

Sidney at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.

Delhi at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.

Greene at Afton, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Roxbury at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Downsville at Margaretville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

Class Championships at Ithaca College, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta (men) at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta (women) at RIT, Friday Meet, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Medaille, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Medaille, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris vs. Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Section IV Tournament at Binghamton, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Cambridge, Ma., Gordon Kelly Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Dragon Duals at SUNY Oneonta, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

No events scheduled

Monday, Feb. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.

