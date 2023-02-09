Friday, Feb. 10 BOYS BASKETBALL
Sharon Springs at Worcester, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 7 p.m.
G-MU at Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.
Cooperstown at Mount Markham, 7 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Elmira-Notre Dame, 7:15 p.m.
Sidney at Sherburne-Earlville, 7 p.m.
Delhi at Maine-Endwell, 6:45 p.m.
Greene at Afton, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Candor, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Stamford/Jefferson, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Roxbury at Hunter-Tannersville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Downsville at Margaretville, Delaware League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Class Championships at Ithaca College, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta (men) at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta (women) at RIT, Friday Meet, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Medaille, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Brockport at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Medaille, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris vs. Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Section IV Tournament at Binghamton, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Cambridge, Ma., Gordon Kelly Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dragon Duals at SUNY Oneonta, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
No events scheduled
Monday, Feb. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.
