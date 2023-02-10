Saturday, Feb. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris vs. Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Section IV Tournament at Binghamton, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Cambridge, Ma., Gordon Kelly Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Dragon Duals at SUNY Oneonta, 11 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Hartwick at Houghton, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
No events scheduled
Monday, Feb. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
MAC Championships at Ripics Carousel Lanes, Binghamton, 12 p.m.
