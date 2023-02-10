Saturday, Feb. 11 BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris vs. Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship Game, at OHS, 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Section IV Tournament at Binghamton, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at Boston University, Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Cambridge, Ma., Gordon Kelly Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Dragon Duals at SUNY Oneonta, 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Hartwick at Houghton, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

No events scheduled

Monday, Feb. 13 BOYS BASKETBALL

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterville at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

MAC Championships at Ripics Carousel Lanes, Binghamton, 12 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video