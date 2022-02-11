Saturday, Feb. 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

Morris vs. Richfield Springs, at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship, 2 p.m.

Little Falls at Cooperstown, 1:30 p.m.

Norwich at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.

Marathon at Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 3 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Worcester vs. Franklin, at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship, 5 p.m.

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Vestal, 1:45 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Valentines Invitational, Boston, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.

Houghton at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

COLLEGE WRESTLING

SUNY Oneonta at Tiger Duals, RIT, 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.

Oneonta at Union-Endicott, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, MAC Semifinals, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

MAC Championship

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

