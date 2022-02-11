Saturday, Feb. 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
Morris vs. Richfield Springs, at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship, 2 p.m.
Little Falls at Cooperstown, 1:30 p.m.
Norwich at Harpursville, 5:30 p.m.
Marathon at Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Charlotte Valley, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Worcester vs. Franklin, at Laurens, Tri-Valley League Championship, 5 p.m.
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Vestal, 1:45 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Valentines Invitational, Boston, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 2 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Oswego at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
Houghton at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
COLLEGE WRESTLING
SUNY Oneonta at Tiger Duals, RIT, 11 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Margaretville at Charlotte Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 6 p.m.
Oneonta at Union-Endicott, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, MAC Semifinals, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
MAC Championship
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
