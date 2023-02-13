Tuesday, Feb. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.

Margaretville vs. South Kortright, at Margaretville, Delaware League JV Championship, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Waterville at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Stamford/Jefferson, at Margaretville, Delaware League JV Championship, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

MAC Championships at Ripics Carousel Lanes, Binghamton, 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 1 p.m.

