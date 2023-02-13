Tuesday, Feb. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 5:30 p.m.
Margaretville vs. South Kortright, at Margaretville, Delaware League JV Championship, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Waterville at Richfield Springs, 7 p.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Stamford/Jefferson, at Margaretville, Delaware League JV Championship, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
MAC Championships at Ripics Carousel Lanes, Binghamton, 12 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 1 p.m.
