Tuesday, Feb. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, MAC Semifinals, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Walton at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cherry Valley-Springfield at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.

BOWLING

MAC Championship

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

