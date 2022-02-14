Tuesday, Feb. 15
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unatego, MAC Semifinals, 7:15 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Walton at Harpursville, 7:15 p.m.
Unadilla Valley at Sidney, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherry Valley-Springfield at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Franklin, 5:30 p.m.
BOWLING
MAC Championship
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Russell Sage at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
