Wednesday, Feb. 15
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Margaretville, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 7:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Marathon, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.
