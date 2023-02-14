Wednesday, Feb. 15

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Margaretville, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 7:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Marathon, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

