Wednesday, Feb. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oneonta at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

Thursday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Jefferson/Stamford at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Stamford/Jefferson at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

