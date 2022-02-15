Wednesday, Feb. 16
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Oneonta at Cherry Valley-Springfield, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
Thursday, Feb. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Jefferson/Stamford at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Stamford/Jefferson at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.