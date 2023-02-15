Thursday, Feb. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Margaretville, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 7:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Marathon, 7:15 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, Section III Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Windham-Ashland-Jewett, Delaware League Championship, at SUNY Delhi, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Bainbridge-Guilford, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unatego vs. Greene, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Girls Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 5:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

