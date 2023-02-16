Friday, Feb. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delhi vs. Bainbridge-Guilford, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Unatego vs. Greene, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.
BOWLING
Girls Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 5:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 7:30 p.m.
Nazareth at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
TBD at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 1 p.m.
BOWLING
Boys Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at Skidmore College, 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.
Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
No events scheduled
