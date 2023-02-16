Friday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Bainbridge-Guilford, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 5 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Unatego vs. Greene, MAC Championship Game at Unadilla Valley, 7 p.m.

BOWLING

Girls Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 5:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY Potsdam, 7:30 p.m.

Nazareth at Hartwick, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TBD at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 1 p.m.

BOWLING

Boys Section IV Championships at Midway Lanes, Vestal, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at Skidmore College, 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 12 p.m.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick at Deneault Invitational, Cornell, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at Erie Community College, SUNYAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Hartwick at Webster, N.Y., Empire 8 Championships, 10 a.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 2 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 2 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Hartwick, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

MEN'S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Yeshiva University, 5 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

No events scheduled

