Thursday, Feb. 17

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Jefferson/Stamford at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, Section III Class C First Round, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Stamford/Jefferson at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

Friday, Feb. 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Unatego at Unadilla Valley, MAC Championship, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Unatego at Unadilla Valley, MAC Championship, 6 p.m.

Onondaga at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 5:30 p.m.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 5:30 p.m.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.

Hartwick at Keuka, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SWIMMING

SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo

Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster

