Thursday, Feb. 17
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Jefferson/Stamford at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, Section III Class C First Round, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Stamford/Jefferson at SUNY Delhi, Delaware League Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton at Odessa-Montour, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
Friday, Feb. 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Delhi vs. Unatego at Unadilla Valley, MAC Championship, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi vs. Unatego at Unadilla Valley, MAC Championship, 6 p.m.
Onondaga at Cooperstown, Section III Class C Second Round, 5:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 5:30 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Potsdam at SUNY Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Hartwick at Keuka, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
SUNY Oneonta at SUNYAC Championships, Buffalo
Hartwick at Empire 8 Championships, Webster
